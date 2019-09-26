Pakistani sales tax returns
Pakistani sales tax returns are due on a monthly basis. For incorporated businesses, they should be submitted by the 18th of the month following the reporting period. However, any tax due must be paid by the 15th of the month following the reporting period end. An annual return is due, too, by 30 September of the following year.
Returns are filed online.
Pakistani sales tax recovery by non-residents
Non-resident businesses may not reclaim Pakistani sales tax incurred unless they are sales tax registered.
