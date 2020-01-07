Maltese VAT registration

Either non-taxable legal persons (entities that are not deemed economically active in terms of the VAT Act for example, pure holding companies, hospitals and schools), or

Exempt taxable persons (not registered under Article 10, and not required to be registered under Article 11, for example insurance companies, medical practitioners)

When any of the above makes intra-Community acquisitions in Malta from a person established in another EU member state exceeding EUR10,000 in a calendar year, that person is required to register under Article 12 and pay VAT in Malta. If the EUR10,000 threshold is not exceeded, the VAT may either be paid in the other member state or in Malta following Article 12 registration.

In the case of a taxable person established in Malta (not registered under Article 10) who receiving services from a person established outside Malta, the place of supply is deemed to be in Malta. In this situation the VAT is accounted for in Malta by applying the reverse charge rule and the person receiving the service must register for VAT under Article 12.

Persons registering under Article 12 receive a VAT identification number with an "MT" prefix.