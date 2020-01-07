Guatemalan VAT rates and VAT compliance

Guatemalan tax payers must produce invoices for all taxable transactions, including exports. These must be government-approved invoices which are processed through the Facturación Electrónica (termed ‘FACE’) system. This requires registration by the tax payer. Alternatively, for retail businesses, invoices may be issued via government-approved cash registers which log transactions against the vendor’s tax ID number.

Customers will not be able to reclaim any input VAT suffered without an eligible VAT invoice.

Invoices should include the following details:

Name, address of the supplier

Tax number of the supplier

Name, address of the customer

Date of supply

Unique invoice number

Description of the goods or services provided

Foreign currency translations into GTQ

VAT rate, amount charged and gross amount of the invoice

Credit notes may be issued. Exports require VAT invoices, too, which should be supported by customs declaration documentation or bills of lading to support the nil-rating for VAT. There is no provision for simplified invoices.

There is a cash settlement limit on invoices of GTQ30,000. Consideration above this must be made by electronic bank payment.