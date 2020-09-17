VATLive > Blog > France > France delays VAT groups to 2023

France delays VAT groups to 2023

  • Sep 17, 2020 | Richard Asquith

France is to postpone the option for related companies to form VAT groups, with a single, unified VAT return. There is already a basic grouping system in place.

The introduction of a full VAT grouping, enabling nominated business is now being delayed one year to January 2023 – instead of January 2022

France already operated an optional VAT consolidation regime. However, it does not allow for exempt supplies between businesses within the nominated businesses. It is limited to sharing VAT credits, thus helping with cash flows.

Explore more content like this in our Building for COVID-19 recovery hub

Need a fiscal representative in France?

Non-EU businesses selling in France will need to appoint a fiscal representative alongside completing VAT registration and returns.
Fiscal representatives are responsible for the accurate VAT submissions of their non-EU clients.
Avalara offers a Fiscal Representative Service as part of its international VAT and GST Registration and Returns Service.

Get fiscal rep in France

Need help with your French VAT compliance?


Researching French VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade. 

Find out more

France VAT news

Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/france,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/france
Jan-11-2023

Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/france,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/france
Nov-8-2022

UK VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/france,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/france
Jul-4-2022

North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/france,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/france
May-31-2022

US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara
VATlive newsletter
Subscribe