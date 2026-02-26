Online platforms that collect payments from customers for the marketplace sellers and then deliver those payments to the sellers while being paid for their service qualify as marketplace facilitators.
Current examples of marketplace platforms include Amazon Marketplace, Walmart Marketplace, Etsy, eBay, and Wayfair. Other examples include online marketplaces like Alibaba Marketplace and Newegg Marketplace.
If you sell online, ask yourself if your customer is directly paying you or your marketplace. If it’s the latter, then there’s a good chance you’re selling through a marketplace facilitator.