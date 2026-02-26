Get started
Light blue and white geometric triangular pattern on a white background.

Sales and use tax solutions for online marketplaces

Help your marketplace maintain compliance, improve efficiency, and reduce risk.
Get started
Graphic showing a laptop with a marketplace storefront and the text 'you need to know if your marketplace is collecting sales tax for you', emphasizing the importance of understanding sales tax collection in online marketplaces.
Video: Learn how sales tax works with online marketplaces and how it may affect your business.
Trusted by companies in every industry
Zillow logo featuring a blue house icon and text.
"Discogs logo with a vinyl record design replacing the letter 'o'."
"Handwritten text spelling 'Avalara' in cursive style."
Blue Swipeby logo featuring a stylised fox head icon.
eBay logo in colourful letters.

Let’s solve your tax compliance challenges together

Complete this short form to connect with an Avalara tax solution specialist.

 

You can expect the following once you submit: 

 

  • We’ll review your business needs.
  • One of our specialists will contact you to discuss bespoke solutions.
  • You’ll get insights into how Avalara can help streamline your compliance.

 

Connect with us now — we’re excited to speak with you! Already a customer? Get technical support
Contact Sales

WEBINAR

Sales tax compliance for marketplace facilitators and sellers

Image promoting a webinar titled 'Understanding Sales Tax for Online Marketplaces', featuring a large microphone graphic and a person writing notes on an orange background.
Video: With a rise in online marketplace selling comes new sales tax obligations.

BENEFITS

Streamline marketplace sales tax compliance

Manage nexus obligations

Get alerts when you’re nearing nexus thresholds in different states so you can apply for licences and register your business.

Automate form distribution

Automatically send 1099 and W-9 forms to your sellers to comply with reduced sales thresholds.

Determine product taxability

Calculate more accurate sales tax for your customers based on what type of marketplace you are (physical, digital, or service) and the states they’re selling into.

Features

Key marketplace considerations

What makes a marketplace facilitator?

The exact definition of a marketplace facilitator varies from state to state. But generally, a marketplace facilitator is a company that:
  • Owns, operates, or controls a physical or electronic marketplace
  • Contracts with marketplace sellers to facilitate the sale of their products or services
  • Directly or indirectly collects the payment from the purchaser and transmits all or part of the payment to the marketplace seller

     

     In other words, the marketplace facilitator connects vendors with their customers and handles the transactions, including tax collection.

    What type of marketplace are you?

    Each type of marketplace has unique and often complex tax considerations that they must follow.
    • Physical goods marketplaces primarily sell tangible physical products — and unlike digital marketplaces or service marketplaces, they often have to warehouse or drop ship items to customers, creating unexpected sales tax obligations.
    • Digital goods marketplaces specialise in the sale of digital products and digital content. It’s important for businesses to know whether digital goods are taxable in the jurisdictions they sell in.
    • On-demand services marketplaces, or service marketplaces, sell services to customers rather than actual goods. Services range from delivery to ride-sharing, childcare, education, and more. Understanding the taxability for your type of service is key to maintaining tax compliance.
    • Social commerce marketplaces sell products directly through social media platforms or apps, blending e-commerce with social networking. Their unique nature presents sales tax compliance challenges including determining tax obligations across multiple jurisdictions and compliance with real-time transactions.

    CUSTOMER STORIES

    See what our customers say

    “We ship products around the world. Being able to offer the added convenience of collecting those taxes and duties upfront is a nice enhancement for that customer set.”

    • —Jason Macatangay 
    • CFO, Threadless

    “We ship products around the world. Being able to offer the added convenience of collecting those taxes and duties upfront is a nice enhancement for that customer set.”

    • —Jason Macatangay 
    • CFO, Threadless

    “If you’re not compliant, it can get really ugly, really fast. Avalara, in that regard, helps me sleep better at night.”

    • —Jason Heckel
    • Senior Director of Tax, Zillow Group

    “If you’re not compliant, it can get really ugly, really fast. Avalara, in that regard, helps me sleep better at night.”

    • —Jason Heckel
    • Senior Director of Tax, Zillow Group
    View all customer stories
    See all customer stories

    Products in your solution

    Avalara AvaTax

    Apply more accurate, regularly updated tax rates based on location, taxability, legislation, and more.
    Read more

    Avalara Returns

    Offload the hassle of returns preparation, filing, remittance, and notice management.
    Read more

    Avalara Exemption Certificate Management (ECM)

    Process, collect, and access exemption documents.
    Read more

    Avalara AvaTax Cross-Border

    Calculate or estimate real-time customs duties and import taxes at checkout.
    Read more

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Frequently asked questions

    An online marketplace is a website or platform that enables the buying and selling of goods and services between customers and merchants without them having to leave the site.

    You’re using an online marketplace whenever you shop on Amazon Marketplace, Walmart Marketplace, or Etsy. You may even sell goods on an online marketplace for your business.

    If that’s the case, then it’s important to understand the sales tax implications of where you’re selling and how it’s sold.

    There are four key conditions a marketplace generally must meet to qualify as a marketplace facilitator:

    • The platform lists or advertises goods for sale by marketplace sellers

    • It enables payments between sellers and customers

    • Customers pay the marketplace directly, which then pays the marketplace seller

    • The marketplace is compensated for providing this service

    This facilitation of payments is a key factor in determining what qualifies as a marketplace facilitator and what doesn’t. If the marketplace collects the payment from your customer, sends that money back to you, and gets paid in the process, then it is likely a marketplace facilitator.

    Knowing whether or not you sell on an e-commerce platform or through a marketplace facilitator can be a crucial distinction for small businesses. This is especially true when it comes to sales tax.

    Online platforms that collect payments from customers for the marketplace sellers and then deliver those payments to the sellers while being paid for their service qualify as marketplace facilitators.

    Current examples of marketplace platforms include Amazon Marketplace, Walmart Marketplace, Etsy, eBay, and Wayfair. Other examples include online marketplaces like Alibaba Marketplace and Newegg Marketplace.

    If you sell online, ask yourself if your customer is directly paying you or your marketplace. If it’s the latter, then there’s a good chance you’re selling through a marketplace facilitator.

    All states that have a state sales and use tax, plus Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., have some kind of marketplace facilitator law.

    This means that most states require marketplace facilitators to collect sales tax on your behalf and remit it to the government.

    Missouri is the most recent state to enact a marketplace facilitator law. The marketplace facilitator law for Missouri took effect starting 1 January 2023.

    Remember that marketplace facilitator laws may vary even within the same state (like Alaska). Our state-by-state guide to marketplace facilitator laws can help you learn the rules for your state.

    Yes. In most cases you must make sure you’re charging sales tax for all goods you sell, even on an online marketplace.

    The good news is that, in cases where your marketplace is counted as a marketplace facilitator, the marketplace collects and remits sales tax for you.

    Yes, with very limited exceptions. If your marketplace qualifies as a marketplace facilitator then it is legally obliged to collect and remit sales tax on your behalf.

    Yes. Remember that marketplace facilitator laws only require the marketplace to collect and remit sales tax for you. It’s still your responsibility to file sales tax returns on time based on your filing schedule. There may also be additional obligations for your business, so be sure to check with your specific marketplace.

    Ready to see what Avalara can do?

    Schedule a demo to see our solution.
    Request a demo