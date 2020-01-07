Irish VAT rates and VAT compliance

Ireland, like all EU member countries, follows the EU VAT Directive on VAT compliance. However, it is still free to set its own standard (upper) VAT rate. The only proviso is that it is above 15%. Suppliers of goods or services VAT registered in Ireland must charge the appropriate VAT rate, and collect the tax for onward payment to the Irish tax authorities through a VAT filling: see Irish VAT returns briefing.

Ireland has announced a temporary Value Added Tax rate cut from 23% to 21% . The measure will come into place on 1 September 2020 until 28 February 2021.

Foreign companies with an Irish VAT registration must comply with the VAT rules contained within the Irish VAT Act. This covers:

The tax point (time of supply) rules in Ireland determine when the VAT is due. It is then payable to the tax authorities 10 days after the VAT reporting period end (monthly or quarterly).

For most goods, it is the time of delivery or passage of title. For services, it is the completion of the service.