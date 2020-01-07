Irish EC Sales Lists (ESL)

EC Sales Lists enable the European tax authorities to ensure that all companies trading with each other are making the same provision for Irish VAT.  The listings give details of taxable supplies made to other EU VAT registered companies.  The authorities can then cross check the VAT declared to ensure it is complete. In Ireland, EU Sales Lists (ESLs) are referred to as VAT Information System (VIES) returns.

When do Irish VIES reports have to be completed?

If an Irish VAT registered business makes an intra-community supply, a sale to another EU VAT registered business of goods or services across the Irish border, this should be reported in the VIES. There is no reporting threshold. 

When should Irish VIES reports be filed?

All information captured in the VIES filing is due on the 23rd of the month following the reporting period. Traders with supplies less than EUR50,000 in all four previous quarters may report quarterly if they prefer.  VIES returns must be submitted online. This may be done by an agent acting on behalf of a business.

