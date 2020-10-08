UK updates EU-GB Border Operating Model – VAT implications

The UK government has updated its Border Operating Model which provides guidance on the rules and processes for customs, VAT and other obligations for the movement of goods between the EU ­­­and Great Britain (UK excluding Northern Ireland). It covers the planning for businesses, hauliers and passengers should prepare for. A Brexit free trade deal with no goods tariffs or quotas was announced 24 December 2020.

Separate Northern Ireland Brexit VAT and customs measures will apply, and this document does not cover NI-GB-Ireland trade.

There have not been major changes since the first version of the Border Operating Model, issued in July. It is mostly further details on processes and sites for inspections. It adds important details on delayed customs declarations and liabilities. Plus the new Smart Freight System for approval of freight in advance of heading to the UK departure port.

Key VAT points: