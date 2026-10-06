Luxembourgian VAT rates and VAT compliance

|
Rate
|
Type
|
Which goods or services
|
17%
|
Standard
|
Most goods and services
|
14%
|
Reduced
|
Certain wine, solid mineral fuels, advertising materials, and specific services
|
8%
|
Reduced
|
Electricity, natural gas, certain property renovations, restaurant and catering services (subject to conditions)
|
3%
|
Super-reduced
|
Books, newspapers, pharmaceuticals, certain food products, passenger transport, accommodation services
|
0%
|
Zero-rated
|
Exports of goods, intra-EU supplies of goods to VAT-registered customers, international transport, certain supplies relating to ships and aircraft engaged in international traffic
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