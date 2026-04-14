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VAT

VAT

Luxembourgian VAT returns

Once registered for value added tax (VAT) in Luxembourg, businesses must declare all taxable transactions and remit any VAT due to the Administration de l’enregistrement, des domaines et de la TVA (AED).

How often are Luxembourgian VAT returns required?

Luxembourgian VAT returns are filed on a monthly, quarterly, or annual basis, depending on the taxpayer’s annual turnover.

 

  • Monthly filing generally applies to businesses whose annual taxable turnover exceeds EUR 620,000.
  • Quarterly filing generally applies to businesses with annual taxable turnover between EUR 112,000 and EUR 620,000.
  • Annual filing may apply to businesses whose annual taxable turnover does not exceed EUR 112,000.

 

The AED assigns the filing frequency at the time of VAT registration and may revise it based on turnover or changes in business activity.

Luxembourgian VAT returns deadline

VAT returns must generally be submitted by:

 

  • The 15th day of the month following the reporting period for monthly and quarterly returns
  • 1 May of the following year for annual VAT returns

 

Payments of any VAT due must also be made by the same deadlines.

 

Luxembourg uses standardised VAT return forms submitted electronically through the AED’s online platform (eTVA).

Luxembourgian VAT ledgers

VAT-registered businesses in Luxembourg must maintain comprehensive VAT records, including:

 

  • Sales and purchase invoices
  • EC Sales Lists (recapitulative statements), where applicable
  • Import and export documentation
  • Accounting records and journals supporting VAT calculations
  • Intrastat reports, where thresholds are exceeded

 

Records must generally be retained for at least 10 years and must be made available for inspection by the AED upon request.

Luxembourgian VAT payments deadline

VAT payments are due on the same date as the VAT return filing deadline (generally the 15th day following the reporting period for periodic returns).

 

Late payments may result in interest charges, administrative penalties, and additional sanctions under Luxembourgian VAT law.

What Luxembourgian VAT can be deducted?

Input VAT may generally be reclaimed on goods and services used for taxable business activities, including:

 

  • Goods purchased for resale
  • Capital assets and business equipment
  • Professional services, utilities, and overhead costs
  • Import VAT on goods used in taxable supplies
  • Pro rata deductions for mixed-use expenses where permitted

 

Input VAT is not deductible on private or non-business expenses. Specific restrictions may apply to certain expenses, such as passenger vehicles, entertainment costs, and expenses not directly linked to taxable activities.

Where are Luxembourgian VAT returns filed?

All Luxembourgian VAT returns must be submitted electronically through the AED’s eTVA portal using the taxpayer’s secure credentials.

 

VAT payments are typically made via bank transfer to the Luxembourg Treasury account designated by the AED.

Luxembourgian VAT penalties

Penalties may apply for VAT noncompliance, including:

 

  • Late filing penalties for overdue VAT returns
  • Interest on late VAT payments
  • Penalties for incorrect, incomplete, or misleading VAT returns
  • Additional sanctions in cases of repeated noncompliance or tax evasion

 

The AED publishes guidance on applicable penalty rates and enforcement procedures, which may change over time.

How are Luxembourgian VAT credits recovered?

If input VAT exceeds output VAT for a given reporting period, the resulting VAT credit may be:

 

  • Carried forward to offset future VAT liabilities, or
  • Refunded by the AED, subject to statutory conditions and review.

 

Refunds are processed after the AED has reviewed the return and supporting documentation. Processing times may vary depending on the taxpayer’s compliance history and the size of the refund claim.
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