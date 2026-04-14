Luxembourgian VAT returns are filed on a monthly, quarterly, or annual basis, depending on the taxpayer’s annual turnover.

Monthly filing generally applies to businesses whose annual taxable turnover exceeds EUR 620,000.

Quarterly filing generally applies to businesses with annual taxable turnover between EUR 112,000 and EUR 620,000.

Annual filing may apply to businesses whose annual taxable turnover does not exceed EUR 112,000.

The AED assigns the filing frequency at the time of VAT registration and may revise it based on turnover or changes in business activity.