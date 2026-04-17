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VAT

E-invoicing in Luxembourg

B2G transactions

Luxembourg operates mandatory e-invoicing for public sector transactions.

 

Suppliers issuing invoices to public authorities must comply with Luxembourg’s e-invoicing requirements, which are aligned with the EU e-invoicing Directive (2014/55/EU). 

 

  • E-invoices submitted to public sector entities must comply with the European standard (EN 16931).
  • Invoices must be transmitted via the Peppol network or other approved electronic channels connected to Luxembourg’s public procurement systems.
  • Public sector entities are required to receive and process structured electronic invoices in the approved format.

 

Paper invoices are generally not accepted for public procurement contracts covered by the directive.

B2B transactions

Luxembourg does not currently operate a real-time invoice clearance or continuous transaction control (CTC) system.

 

  • B2B invoices must comply with Luxembourg VAT invoicing rules and the EU VAT Directive.
  • Invoices may be issued in paper or electronic format, provided authenticity of origin, integrity of content, and readability are ensured.
  • There is no mandatory real-time transmission of invoice data to the Luxembourg tax authority at the time of issuance.

 

Luxembourg has announced plans to introduce mandatory e-invoicing for domestic B2B transactions in the coming years, in line with broader EU digital reporting initiatives. Businesses should monitor developments from the Luxembourg VAT authorities.

B2C transactions

Invoices issued to private individuals are subject to standard Luxembourg VAT invoicing requirements.

 

  • Simplified invoices may be issued for lower-value transactions in accordance with Luxembourg VAT rules.
  • There is no real-time reporting obligation for B2C invoices.
  • Retail transactions are typically documented through standard accounting and cash register systems where required.

Live/digital reporting

Luxembourg does not currently operate a continuous transaction control (CTC) or real-time invoice clearance model.

 

  • Invoice data is not transmitted automatically to the Luxembourg VAT authorities at the time of issuance.
  • VAT compliance is monitored through periodic VAT returns, EC Sales Lists, Intrastat declarations, and tax audits. 
  • Businesses must maintain electronic accounting records and provide them upon request during inspections.

 

Future reforms may introduce expanded digital reporting requirements in line with EU VAT in the Digital Age (ViDA) proposals.

Noncompliance penalties

Failure to comply with VAT invoicing or record-keeping obligations may result in:

 

  • Monetary penalties
  • Interest on unpaid VAT
  • Administrative fines for incorrect or missing invoices
  • Increased audit activity by the Luxembourg tax authorities

 

While Luxembourg does not currently operate a strict real-time reporting regime, accurate invoicing and proper VAT reporting remain essential to ensure compliance and avoid penalties.
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