E-invoicing in Luxembourg

Luxembourg operates mandatory e-invoicing for public sector transactions.
Suppliers issuing invoices to public authorities must comply with Luxembourg’s e-invoicing requirements, which are aligned with the EU e-invoicing Directive (2014/55/EU).
- E-invoices submitted to public sector entities must comply with the European standard (EN 16931).
- Invoices must be transmitted via the Peppol network or other approved electronic channels connected to Luxembourg’s public procurement systems.
- Public sector entities are required to receive and process structured electronic invoices in the approved format.
Paper invoices are generally not accepted for public procurement contracts covered by the directive.