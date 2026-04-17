E-invoicing in Luxembourg

Luxembourg operates mandatory e-invoicing for public sector transactions.

Suppliers issuing invoices to public authorities must comply with Luxembourg’s e-invoicing requirements, which are aligned with the EU e-invoicing Directive (2014/55/EU).

E-invoices submitted to public sector entities must comply with the European standard (EN 16931).

Invoices must be transmitted via the Peppol network or other approved electronic channels connected to Luxembourg’s public procurement systems.

Public sector entities are required to receive and process structured electronic invoices in the approved format.

Paper invoices are generally not accepted for public procurement contracts covered by the directive.