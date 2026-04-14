Luxembourgian VAT registration

In Luxembourg, the requirement to register for value added tax (VAT) depends on whether the business is established in Luxembourg and the nature of the taxable activities carried out.

For Luxembourg-established businesses, VAT registration is required once annual taxable turnover exceeds EUR 35,000. This is the statutory domestic threshold under Luxembourg VAT law. Businesses below this threshold may benefit from the small undertaking exemption regime, provided they meet the relevant conditions and do not opt to register voluntarily.

There is no VAT registration threshold for nonresident businesses making taxable supplies in Luxembourg. Where a foreign business carries out taxable activities in Luxembourg and is not established there, VAT registration is generally required from the first taxable supply, unless the reverse charge mechanism fully applies.

Luxembourg businesses making cross-border B2C supplies of goods or services to customers in other EU member states must consider the EU-wide EUR 10,000 One-Stop Shop (OSS) threshold for total cross-border EU sales. Once this threshold is exceeded, businesses must register for the OSS scheme or register for VAT in the relevant member states.

Apart from the domestic EUR 35,000 threshold for Luxembourg-established entities, there are no general simplification thresholds. VAT registration is typically mandatory once the relevant taxable activity is undertaken, particularly for nonresident or cross-border business models.