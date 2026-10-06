Luxembourgian VAT rates and VAT compliance

A VAT number is required for businesses carrying out taxable activities in Luxembourg.

Luxembourg-established businesses must register for VAT once annual taxable turnover exceeds EUR 35,000. Below this threshold, businesses may benefit from the small undertaking exemption regime, unless they opt to register voluntarily.

Non-established (foreign) businesses making taxable supplies in Luxembourg must generally register for VAT from the first taxable supply, unless the reverse charge mechanism fully applies. There is no turnover threshold for non-residents.

For cross-border B2C supplies of goods and services within the EU, the EU One-Stop Shop (OSS) threshold of EUR 10,000 applies. Once exceeded, Luxembourg VAT must be charged, or the supplier may elect to use the OSS scheme.

Get more information on VAT registration in Luxembourg.