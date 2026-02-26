More efficient, more profitable
Challenge:
Businesses rely on your firm to manage sales tax accurately and on time, but the time and expense of filing and remittance across thousands of state and local tax jurisdictions isn’t always a profitable use of your resources.
Solution:
Avalara allows you to offload the complex tax return filing process so you can focus more on audit preparation, nexus assessments, and other tax advisory services that can be more profitable for your firm.
More service, minus the hassle
Challenge:
Many clients that need to comply with sales tax regulations don’t have the knowledge (or staff time) to do it on their own, but accounting firms often lack the resources to help.
Solution:
Provide your clients with the strategic advice they really need and automate the time-consuming returns process using the same technology that handles over 2 million returns and prepares $8.4 billion for remittance each year.
Greater compliance, less risk
Challenge:
With 12,000+ US tax jurisdictions, managing tax returns can be error-prone, as filing schedules, requirements, and tax obligations vary.
Solution:
Avalara’s cloud-based console provides a comprehensive tax content database. All the rates, forms, and filing requirements you need are built in and updated regularly.