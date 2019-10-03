Latvian VAT returns

Any company registered with the Latvian tax authorities (see our Latvian VAT registration briefing) as a non-resident VAT trader must report taxable transactions through periodic filings, known as returns.

How often are Latvian VAT returns required? If intra-Community supplies have been made then monthly returns are required in Latvia. If sales have ranged between EUR14,228.72 and EUR50,000 in the previous twelve months and no intra-Community supplies have been made then a business may apply to submit quarterly returns. If sales are below EUR14,228.72 and no intra-Community supplies have been made then twice-yearly returns may be submitted. All returns must be submitted electronically through the Electronic Declaration System.

What Latvian VAT can be deducted? Companies can offset the sales, or output VAT, declared in the Latvian return with the corresponding input or purchase VAT. There are some exceptions, including: Non-business expenses.

60% of the input VAT in relation to representation expenses (for example merchandise with corporate logo)

20% of the input VAT on business-related car purchase, maintenance, repair and fuel

Car purchase, maintenance, repair and fuel if the car is worth over EUR50,000

What are the deadlines for filing Latvian VAT return

Any Latvian monthly or quarterly VAT filing is due on the 20th of the month following the period end. The VAT is payable on the same date. Taxpayers are required, in certain situations, to submit an annual VAT return by 1 May of the year following the tax year; for example, when a business needs to make input VAT adjustments. Latvian VAT returns have been filed electronically since 2011, with electronic authentication, over the internet.

Type of return Frequency Filing deadline Document Format VAT return Monthly 20th day of the month after the end of the taxation period PVN PDF EC listing Monthly 20th day of the month after the end of the taxation period PVN2 PDF Intrastat Monthly 10th day of the following month Intrastat Declaration XML Yearly return Annually By 1st of May of the next year PVN4 PDF Local Listings Monthly 20th day of the month after the end of the taxation period PVN 1 PDF

Latvian VAT penalties

If the Latvian VAT return is filed late or contains incorrect information, foreign companies may be subject to penalties. Late filings and payments are subject to a charge of 10% of the VAT due, with interest charged at 0.05% per day. In addition fixed penalties of up to EUR 722 may be levied for late filing or payment. Penalties for incorrect information can be up to 50% of the tax due. There is a three year statute of limitations for Latvian VAT.

How are Latvian VAT credits recovered?