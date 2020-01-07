Latvian VAT rules on the format and information to be provided on invoices broadly conform to the obligations of the EU VAT Directive and its VAT invoice requirements.

Latvian VAT invoices must be issued by the fifteenth day of the month following the taxable supply of goods or services. Invoices must be stored for five years. Latvia, like all EU member states, now permits the use of electronic invoices under certain conditions. Invoices must be stored in their original form i.e. electronic invoices in electronic form and paper invoices in paper form.