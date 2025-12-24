Latvian VAT returns

If intra-Community supplies have been made then monthly returns are required in Latvia. If sales have ranged between EUR14,228.72 and EUR50,000 in the previous twelve months and no intra-Community supplies have been made then a business may apply to submit quarterly returns. If sales are below EUR14,228.72 and no intra-Community supplies have been made then twice-yearly returns may be submitted.

All returns must be submitted electronically through the Electronic Declaration System.