Latvian VAT returns

|
Type of return
|
Frequency
|
Filing deadline
|
Document
|
Format
|
VAT return
|
Monthly
|
20th day of the month after the end of the taxation period
|
PVN
|
|
EC listing
|
Monthly
|
20th day of the month after the end of the taxation period
|
PVN2
|
|
Intrastat
|
Monthly
|
10th day of the following month
|
Intrastat Declaration
|
XML
|
Yearly return
|
Annually
|
By 1st of May of the next year
|
PVN4
|
|
Local Listings
|
Monthly
|
20th day of the month after the end of the taxation period
|
PVN 1
|
Other Pages: