Latvian Intrastat

In addition to VAT returns, foreign companies trading in Latvia may be required to complete statistical reports, ‘Intrastat’, on the movement of goods across the national borders.  This can include both sales to other companies, but also the movement of goods by the same company.

When do Latvian Intrastat reports have to be completed?

If resident or non-resident companies move goods across the Latvian national border to or from other EU countries, there may be a requirement to complete monthly Intrastat reporting.

Intrastat filings list the goods sent out of Latvian, ‘dispatches’, as well as goods brought into Latvian, ‘arrivals’.  It is a system introduced by Latvian with the 1993 launch of the EU free trade market since customs borders and reporting were withdrawn. Intrastat does not apply if the goods are coming in from outside of Europe (‘imports’) or being sent out of the EU (‘exports’).

What are the Latvian Intrastat reporting thresholds?

Intrastat returns only need to be completed once the reporting thresholds are exceeded.

The threshold for Latvian Intrastat arrivals is €180,000, and dispatches is €100,000.  The threshold for more detailed returns is €2,500,000 for arrivals and €4,000,000 for dispatches.

Latvian Intrastat thresholds (per annum)

ArrivalsDispatches
€180,000€100,000

What information is included in a Latvian Intrastat filing?

Each movement of goods across the Latvian national border to another EU country must be listed.

This shipment lists should include the trade classification, value, delivery terms, quantity, weight, 8-digit commodity code of goods and country of arrival or dispatch.

When should Latvian Intrastat be filed?

Monthly Intrastats should be sent to the Central Statistical Bureau within ten days of the end of the month to which they relate.

This can typically be done with the VAT return.  There may be minor infringement penalties for late filings.

Click for free Latvian VAT info

Share: Share to Twitter Share to LinkedIn Copy URL to clipboard

Need help with your Latvian VAT compliance?



Researching Latvian VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade. 

Find out more

Latvia VAT news

Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/latvia,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/latvia
Jan-11-2023

Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/latvia,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/latvia
Nov-8-2022

UK VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/latvia,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/latvia
Jul-4-2022

North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/latvia,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/latvia
May-31-2022

US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses

Get free VAT help
Contact us

+44 (0)1273 022400

Where should I be VAT registered?

Get a free, Europe-wide, VAT assessment in minutes.

Europe VAT Risk Assessment graph showing countries in green, yellow, and red.
Check now

Menu

Europe

Africa and Middle East

Asia

Central & South America

North America

Oceania