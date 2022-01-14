e-invoicing FAQs

B2B/B2G/B2C e-invoicing is the use of e-invoices when conducting business between two companies (B2B), between a company and a government agency (B2G), or between a company and a consumer (B2C).

In many countries, e-invoicing is mandatory for all three types of business relationship; some countries only require e-invoicing for one or two types.

Where B2C is concerned, e-invoicing typically includes live reporting and clearance of the invoice by the tax authority. The invoice is then sent the traditional way (paper or PDF) to the consumer recipient (as consumers cannot receive and read invoices in structured data formats).

Some mandates only specify the obligation to receive e-invoices, while others only specify the obligation to send them.