Where goods are brought into the EU for the first time, a VAT number will need to be produced to clear the goods through customs. Traditionally, this was done by the final customer. Increasingly, however, the sellers are looking to do this so that they can keep confidential the cost valuation of the costs as well as provide a door-to-door service for their customers.

This means that non-resident businesses are more than ever looking to obtain VAT numbers for importation purposes. For non-EU companies, this still requires a fiscal representative in most countries.Whilst EU companies do not usually require a fiscal representative, there are a number of advantageous VAT deferral schemes which can save the importer significantly on cash flows. These often require the appointment of a local fiscal representative.