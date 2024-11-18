What are the Swiss VAT registration thresholds?

Resident businesses must register if their worldwide annual turnover exceeds CHF 100,000 from taxable or zero-rated supplies. Businesses below this threshold may choose voluntary registration.

Non-resident businesses are also liable to register when their worldwide annual turnover exceeds CHF 100,000, with no specific threshold just for Swiss-sourced income.

An exception exists for non-resident entities that only make supplies subject to the reverse-charge mechanism — they are exempt from Swiss VAT registration, even if turnover exceeds CHF 100,000.

Certain non-profit, cultural, or volunteer organisations benefit from a higher threshold of CHF 250,000 before mandatory registration applies.