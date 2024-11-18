Swiss VAT returns

Once registered for value added tax (VAT) — known locally as Mehrwertsteuer (MWST) in German, taxe sur la valeur ajoutée (TVA) in French, and imposta sul valore aggiunto (IVA) in Italian — businesses must report their taxable transactions and settle any VAT due within Switzerland’s regulatory framework.
Quarterly returns are the default filing frequency for most businesses. Monthly returns may be authorised by the Swiss Federal Tax Administration (FTA) for businesses that consistently claim input VAT credits. Semi-annual returns are permitted under the flat-rate tax scheme. Annual returns became available from January 2025 for eligible small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with a clean compliance record and turnover below CHF 5,005,000.
Filing and payment are due within 60 days after the end of the reporting period — whether quarterly, monthly, or semi-annual. Calendar examples for quarterly filings:
Where annual filing is permitted (from 2025), businesses must still make advance VAT installments — typically in May, August, and November — based on the previous year’s liability. Filing follows after the end of the year, with precise dates guided by the FTA.
Return data must be based on proper accounting records that comply with Swiss standards. Businesses must maintain detailed invoices and records suitable for input/output VAT calculation and audit purposes.
VAT payments are due by the same deadline as return submission (within 60 days of the period end). Payment is made via bank transfer to the FTA. Extensions do not alter the payment deadline.
Businesses may deduct input VAT on:
Non-resident businesses may also reclaim input VAT, typically under the same conditions as Swiss residents, subject to documentation and possibly fiscal representation.
Returns must be submitted online via the FTA’s e-Portal. Payments are made via bank transfer to designated FTA accounts.
Late filing or payment may result in interest charges and administrative penalties, which vary depending on factors such as delay length and compliance history. Extensions are available but only extend the filing deadline, not the payment deadline.
Refunds of input VAT credits are automatically processed, with most credits reimbursed within 30 days after filing, provided proper bank details are on file. If reimbursement delays occur, interest may accrue from the 61st day after receipt of the return.
