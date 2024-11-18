Swiss VAT returns

Once registered for value added tax (VAT) — known locally as Mehrwertsteuer (MWST) in German, taxe sur la valeur ajoutée (TVA) in French, and imposta sul valore aggiunto (IVA) in Italian — businesses must report their taxable transactions and settle any VAT due within Switzerland’s regulatory framework.

How often are Swiss VAT returns required?

Quarterly returns are the default filing frequency for most businesses. Monthly returns may be authorised by the Swiss Federal Tax Administration (FTA) for businesses that consistently claim input VAT credits. Semi-annual returns are permitted under the flat-rate tax scheme. Annual returns became available from January 2025 for eligible small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with a clean compliance record and turnover below CHF 5,005,000.

Swiss VAT returns deadline

Filing and payment are due within 60 days after the end of the reporting period — whether quarterly, monthly, or semi-annual. Calendar examples for quarterly filings: Q1 (Jan–Mar): due 30 May

Q2 (Apr–Jun): due 29 August

Q3 (Jul–Sep): due 29 November

Q4 (Oct–Dec): due 28 February

Annual VAT return deadline

Where annual filing is permitted (from 2025), businesses must still make advance VAT installments — typically in May, August, and November — based on the previous year’s liability. Filing follows after the end of the year, with precise dates guided by the FTA.

VAT ledgers

Return data must be based on proper accounting records that comply with Swiss standards. Businesses must maintain detailed invoices and records suitable for input/output VAT calculation and audit purposes.

Payments deadline

VAT payments are due by the same deadline as return submission (within 60 days of the period end). Payment is made via bank transfer to the FTA. Extensions do not alter the payment deadline.

What Swiss VAT can be deducted?

Businesses may deduct input VAT on: Domestic and imported goods and services used for taxable business purposes

Import VAT paid at customs

Services acquired from abroad under the reverse-charge mechanism

Properly invoiced expenses such as advertising, capital expenditure, etc. (subject to Swiss rules) Non-resident businesses may also reclaim input VAT, typically under the same conditions as Swiss residents, subject to documentation and possibly fiscal representation.

Where are Swiss VAT returns filed?

Returns must be submitted online via the FTA’s e-Portal. Payments are made via bank transfer to designated FTA accounts.

Swiss VAT penalties

Late filing or payment may result in interest charges and administrative penalties, which vary depending on factors such as delay length and compliance history. Extensions are available but only extend the filing deadline, not the payment deadline.

How are Swiss VAT credits recovered?