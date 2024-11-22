Get started
Get started

E-invoicing in Switzerland

B2G transactions

Business-to-government (B2G) e-invoicing is mandatory in Switzerland for suppliers billing federal government entities when the contract value exceeds CHF 5,000. E-invoices must be issued in swissDIGIN, UBL XML, eCH‑011, Peppol BIS, or hybrid formats like ZUGFeRD/Factur‑X. Businesses are required to archive e-invoices for 10 years.

B2B transactions

Business-to-business (B2B) e-invoicing is voluntary in Switzerland, though it’s strongly encouraged by the Swiss government for its efficiency and alignment with European initiatives like VAT in the Digital Age (ViDA). Recommended formats include swissDIGIN, UBL XML, CII, ZUGFeRD/Factur‑X, and Peppol BIS. If choosing to issue e-invoices, businesses must guarantee integrity, authenticity, and inalterability with electronic signatures under the Swiss e‑Signatures Act (ZertES). As with B2G transactions, B2B e-invoices must be archived for 10 years.

B2C transactions

Business-to-consumer (B2C) e-invoicing is not mandatory in Switzerland and remains voluntary. 

Noncompliance penalties in Switzerland

Failing to meet e-invoicing requirements for B2G transactions can lead to payment delays, audits, or administrative complications. Fines may be issued for incomplete, incorrect, or non‑archived invoices, and businesses can be denied VAT deduction due to invalid invoice documentation.

Read more about e-invoicing

Other resources

What is e-invoicing?  

Learn the basics, how it can help your business, and how to adapt.     

Avalara E-Invoicing and Live Reporting  

Discover the Avalara solution for global e-invoicing compliance.   

Webinar: Global mandatory e-invoicing by country

Hear about the latest e-invoicing mandates and discover how you can stay ahead of changes.
More resources

Connect with Avalara for the content you need to do tax compliance right

Welcome to Avalara! Can I help you find something?

1