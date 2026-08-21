TomTom was already familiar with Avalara, as it used Avalara AvaTax for its U.S. sales and use tax operations. However, Annemieke and her team wanted to identify the best solution for their needs in Europe, so they ran an RFP.
“It was essential that whatever solution we chose should offer the complete package: VAT reporting and e-invoicing, including reconciliation between them,” explains Annemieke. “Our other key selection criteria were trustworthy support and cost efficiency.”
Avalara was one of four vendors that TomTom considered, the others being Sovos, Vertex, and Thomson Reuters. “We didn’t consider any local providers in individual countries as we wanted everything on one reliable, reconcilable platform,” says Annemieke.
TomTom chose to implement Avalara E-Invoicing and Live Reporting (ELR) and Avalara VAT Reporting. “We liked Avalara ELR because it offers us one connector for multiple countries, and one dashboard in our ERP,” says Annemieke. “It’s also user friendly for all our stakeholders, who are spread across IT, tax, and finance. All three groups can easily understand it without extensive training. It’s very intuitive.”
The first phase of implementation of Avalara VAT Reporting covered around 20 countries. “The Avalara team made sure it was a smooth process, and we had no issues after go-live,” recalls Annemieke. On the e-invoicing side, the first country to go live with Avalara E-Invoicing and Live Reporting was Italy, followed by Hungary, Poland, Belgium, and France.
Annemieke was impressed by the level of support that Avalara offered throughout the process. “Avalara is always looking into ways to improve its solution,” she says. “Also, the support team is very responsive and communicative whenever we have a question or an issue. We’ve had the same implementation team since our initial rollout, so they’ve got to know us very well and can apply learnings from one country implementation to the next.”