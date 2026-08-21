Since going live with Avalara E-Invoicing and Live Reporting, Annemieke and her team have been able to breathe a little more easily. “It’s the most efficient way we’ve seen of meeting the e-invoicing mandates,” she says. “It gives us peace of mind that we can meet our obligations today and scale to other countries in the future, smoothly and without complexity.”



Meanwhile, Avalara VAT Reporting has helped accelerate monthly compliance activities, while giving the team greater visibility to help optimise processes and data quality across whole workflows. “The analytics in the tool help us spot little irregularities like a data field not being filled in properly so we can then go back and educate the AP/AR team on how to input it correctly. This means we’re getting higher quality input and reducing the amount of time we need to spend on manually correcting and updating things,” explains Annemieke. “As a result, we’ve seen overall improvements in both our efficiency and data quality.”



The AI capabilities in Avalara solutions are an important factor. “If I’m getting an error message, I can ask Avi, Avalara’s AI-powered assistant, to identify the most likely cause, which saves me a lot of time,” says Annemieke. “Then if I can’t just fix it myself, I can share that context with Avalara support so they can fix it faster.”



Annemieke offers some advice for other companies looking to undertake a similar project: “France recently went live, and it’s a large country with a lot of transactions for us. We learned that we should have taken a bit more time to properly map all the components of our workflows and test them thoroughly. We’ll be working with our Avalara support team to build this into our next implementation.”



Looking ahead, TomTom plans to continue building on this foundation. “As a next step, we’re looking at ways to enhance the reconciliation process between VAT reporting and e-invoicing even further,” she says. “Our long-standing partnership with Avalara means we know they’ll be with us on the journey.”