Three months after implementation, Matilda is already seeing the transformation. “So much of the manual work we were doing before has just been eliminated,” she says. “Instead, Avalara now handles new customer setup, invoice reconciliation at book closing, tax rate checks, and all those other processes automatically.”
Avalara also proactively flags any missing information or discrepancies before they become issues. “This is really useful as it gives us an additional layer of assurance,” says Matilda. “For example, Avalara checks and updates all tax rates automatically on a regular basis rather than relying on someone to do it manually. It also monitors nexus thresholds continuously so we can register proactively in new states.”
The elimination of so much manual effort has freed up Matilda’s time and attention to focus on her core role. “Now I can get back to focusing on those things where I can really make a difference for the company,” she says.
One of the most useful features of the new Avalara solution for Matilda is Avi, the AI-powered assistant, which sits within the platform. Her team can ask Avi specific questions about Viedoc’s real-time sales tax operations and get answers they need. “We want to show our customers, vendors, and employees that we’re using the latest technology to improve efficiency, so it’s great that the Avalara platform has AI built into it,” Matilda says.
Reflecting on Viedoc’s work with Avalara to date, Matilda has three pieces of advice for companies in a similar position: “Firstly, make sure you have access to your own sales tax portals before you start: the biggest time sink for us was getting that from our consultants before we could start implementation. Next, lean heavily on Avalara’s support team: they’re really knowledgeable and highly available, and make the whole process so smooth. And lastly, don’t wait for your volumes to grow before you act.”