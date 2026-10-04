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Customer story

Viedoc turns sales tax risk into automated confidence

Software provider’s small finance team relies on Avalara to manage nexus monitoring and rate updates as business grows

Results

Time and resource savings 

Increased visibility 

Reduced risk 

Company overview

Viedoc was founded in 2003 with the aim of helping people around the world become healthier. Its cloud-based platform for clinical trial data management enables clinical research organisations and their sponsors to make greater discoveries and accelerate life science innovation. From its headquarters in Uppsala, Sweden, the company has grown to serve customers in more than 75 countries, with around 130 employees, and offices across Europe, Asia, and North America.

 

Business Controller Matilda Westin recently took on responsibility of U.S. financial operations for Viedoc. The company already files sales tax in multiple states, and the region is a strategic priority for further growth. It’s an exciting opportunity but, as Matilda soon discovered, realising that opportunity would mean making some changes. 

Tax challenges

The company had been working with an external specialist to provide support for its sales tax operations. As Matilda familiarised herself with her new remit, she discovered that working with the consultancy created a lot of manual effort. For example, when onboarding a new customer, the sales operative would send the signed contract to Matilda and she would then email the consultancy to confirm the correct tax details to use. Once she received a reply, she’d manually add the tax rate, jurisdiction, and tax area into their Microsoft Business Central ERP system. “It was really frustrating that a task like this, which should be so simple, often got stalled for days,” Matilda recalls.

 

“We also wanted a single, documented process for rate updates and exemption certificates,” she continues. “As volumes grew, we wanted a process that did not depend on so much manual effort.” When it came to book closing for example, someone at Viedoc would have to manually summarise and send all invoices to the consultant every month, which was a very time-consuming process.

 

In line with Viedoc’s broader goals of leaning into technological innovation, Matilda and her CFO set out to find a way to automate and solidify their entire sales tax approach for the U.S. market. 

Why Avalara?

Viedoc needed a solution that would cover tax calculation, returns filing, and exemption certificate management all in one place. It was also essential that it integrate seamlessly with their Microsoft Business Central environment.

 

“Avalara was the clear choice almost from the start,” says Matilda. “We looked at TaxJar briefly, but it was mainly geared toward ecommerce and obviously not a good fit for us as we needed a solution that covered all the bases. Meanwhile, I had used Avalara’s tax calculator tool online before and I was confident Avalara had the expertise we were looking for. Our Business Central partner, Fellowmind, also recommended Avalara.”

 

Viedoc uses Avalara AvaTax, Avalara Returns, and Avalara Exemption Certificate Management. Implementation was smooth and mostly accomplished by Viedoc internally. “We’d planned to enlist a third party to help us, but in the end we just worked directly with Avalara’s support team and it was so simple we were able to do it ourselves,” explains Matilda. “It took an hour to get everything connected, and then it took me about a day to add all the states we file in and our products. After that we were ready to go.” 

“So much of the manual work we were doing before has just been eliminated. Instead, Avalara now handles new customer setup, invoice reconciliation at book closing, tax rate checks, and all those other processes automatically.” 

  • —Matilda Westin 
  • Business Controller 

 

Results

Three months after implementation, Matilda is already seeing the transformation. “So much of the manual work we were doing before has just been eliminated,” she says. “Instead, Avalara now handles new customer setup, invoice reconciliation at book closing, tax rate checks, and all those other processes automatically.”

 

Avalara also proactively flags any missing information or discrepancies before they become issues. “This is really useful as it gives us an additional layer of assurance,” says Matilda. “For example, Avalara checks and updates all tax rates automatically on a regular basis rather than relying on someone to do it manually. It also monitors nexus thresholds continuously so we can register proactively in new states.”

 

The elimination of so much manual effort has freed up Matilda’s time and attention to focus on her core role. “Now I can get back to focusing on those things where I can really make a difference for the company,” she says.

 

One of the most useful features of the new Avalara solution for Matilda is Avi, the AI-powered assistant, which sits within the platform. Her team can ask Avi specific questions about Viedoc’s real-time sales tax operations and get answers they need. “We want to show our customers, vendors, and employees that we’re using the latest technology to improve efficiency, so it’s great that the Avalara platform has AI built into it,” Matilda says.

 

Reflecting on Viedoc’s work with Avalara to date, Matilda has three pieces of advice for companies in a similar position: “Firstly, make sure you have access to your own sales tax portals before you start: the biggest time sink for us was getting that from our consultants before we could start implementation. Next, lean heavily on Avalara’s support team: they’re really knowledgeable and highly available, and make the whole process so smooth. And lastly, don’t wait for your volumes to grow before you act.” 

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