The company had been working with an external specialist to provide support for its sales tax operations. As Matilda familiarised herself with her new remit, she discovered that working with the consultancy created a lot of manual effort. For example, when onboarding a new customer, the sales operative would send the signed contract to Matilda and she would then email the consultancy to confirm the correct tax details to use. Once she received a reply, she’d manually add the tax rate, jurisdiction, and tax area into their Microsoft Business Central ERP system. “It was really frustrating that a task like this, which should be so simple, often got stalled for days,” Matilda recalls.

“We also wanted a single, documented process for rate updates and exemption certificates,” she continues. “As volumes grew, we wanted a process that did not depend on so much manual effort.” When it came to book closing for example, someone at Viedoc would have to manually summarise and send all invoices to the consultant every month, which was a very time-consuming process.

In line with Viedoc’s broader goals of leaning into technological innovation, Matilda and her CFO set out to find a way to automate and solidify their entire sales tax approach for the U.S. market.