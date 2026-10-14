Avalara has introduced several updates to Avalara 1099 & W-9 to align with new IRIS requirements. Here’s what you need to know.

Tax ID type is now required

The update requires users to select the correct Tax ID type — Individual or Business — for both your Payers and Recipients. Existing payers will default to Unknown. This won’t block filing, but Avalara strongly recommends updating them to reduce the risk of IRS rejection.

New name fields for individuals

If your Payers or Recipients are individuals rather than business entities, you’ll need to enter their names into newly designated fields: First Name and Last Name (Middle Name and Suffix are optional). This applies when filing new forms or corrections. In the past, many organizations submitted incomplete or inconsistently formatted records for sole proprietors and individual payees. The change complies with more granular IRIS data requirements for these types of payees.

If you import data using CSV templates, new templates that include the required Tax ID type and name fields are now available for download. These updated templates apply to tax year 2025 and prior filings. Tax year 2026 CSV templates will be available later this fall. You’ll need to use the new templates to file late or resubmitted forms or corrections for prior years.

API integrations

If you access Avalara 1099 & W-9 via API, your existing fields will remain supported, with no interruption to your integration. However, Avalara strongly recommends updating your integration to use the new fields to reduce the risk of form rejection as IRIS enforcement evolves. Full API specifications are available on the Avalara Developer Portal.

Previously submitted filings are not affected by the 2026 product updates, and corrections can still be made following the previous process.