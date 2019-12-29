2020 - EU VAT four quick fixes

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Quick Fix
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Topic
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What's Changing
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1
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Harmonising and reducing the obligation to VAT register on stock holdings held with a customer in another EU member state.
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2
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Clarifying the pan-EU VAT rules on supply chain transactions and VAT zero-rating to provide businesses with certainty on their obligations.
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3
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Harmonising the proof of transport document rules for zero-rating intra- community supplies.
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4
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Obliging suppliers to obtain a customers’ VAT number, and list it on the sales invoices, as a new substantive condition for zero-rated intra-community supplies.