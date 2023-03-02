Why 2024 CPA Exam changes make technology essential for accountants

The 2024 CPA Exam will place a new emphasis on testing data and technology concepts across all core sections and new disciplines. These include, but aren’t limited to:

Determining methods to transform data to make it useful for decision-making

Verifying the completeness and accuracy of source data

Using the outputs of automated tools, visualizations, and data analytic techniques

Among other skills, candidates will be expected to be able to use automated tools and techniques to organize, process, and structure data; test the accuracy of information; and identify significant events or transactions that may impact financial statements.



“Today’s CPAs need deeper skill sets, more competencies and greater knowledge of emerging technologies and their impact on tax, accounting and audit,” explains the AICPA in unveiling blueprints for the 2024 CPA Exam. “The CPA Exam has evolved to align with a digital-driven marketplace, and that means a greater emphasis on technology and analytical skills.”



Some accounting practices are starting to embrace automation technology by identifying what it would take to successfully implement it (e.g., understanding technology options and associated risks). The upcoming changes to the CPA Exam should reinforce the benefits of offering clients automation services. It also emphasizes the need for understanding technology-related risks, including business continuity and cybersecurity.



“As an accounting technologist and futurist, I’m excited to see these much-needed changes, which recognize the integral role that technology plays in the delivery of accounting services, and business operations in general,” says Donny Shimamoto, Founder and Managing Director of IntrapriseTechKnowlogies LLC. “It’s critical that accountants help drive more innovations while also ensuring that their clients and employers maintain a balanced view of their risks like cybersecurity and business continuity.”

