2025 sales tax holidays

At any time, a state may create a new sales tax holiday, renew an expiring tax-free period, or amend or repeal an existing sales tax holiday.

In 2024, for example, Florida enacted several new sales tax holidays, New Jersey repealed its tax-free weekend, and Ohio expanded its sales tax holiday.

During 2025 legislative sessions, new sales tax holidays were considered in 16 states:

Miscellaneous sales tax holidays: Florida, New York, Rhode Island

Florida ended up creating two sales tax holidays plus several permanent sales tax exemptions. What else 2025 will bring is anyone’s guess, but knowing which states offered tax-free weekends in the past can give an idea of what may happen in the future.

It’s critical retailers not charge customers sales tax on eligible items during a sales tax holiday while continuing to collect sales tax on products that don’t qualify for the temporary sales tax exemption.

Getting sales tax right during sales tax holidays can be extremely challenging and costly for retailers. According to a survey of 500 small and midsize U.S. retailers conducted by Censuswide in August 2024:

73% of respondents reported difficulties in complying with sudden sales tax holiday changes

60% of retailers have struggled to make a profit due to sales tax holiday complexities

58% said their business spends at least $10,000 annually preparing for sales tax holidays

57% hire temporary staff to handle the increased demand and compliance rush

53% pay their employees overtime

The burden is real. Fortunately, automating sales tax calculation, collection, and remittance can help. Learn more at avalara.com.