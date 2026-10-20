2026 gas tax holidays

We’ll update this list if additional states provide gas tax holidays.

Georgia

Georgia House Bill 1199, signed into law by Governor Brian P. Kemp on March 20, 2026, immediately suspended the collection of motor fuel excise taxes.

The 2026 Georgia gas tax holiday was originally set to run from 11:00 a.m. on March 20 to 11:59 p.m. on May 19, 2026. However, Governor Kemp has extended the suspension period several times, most recently through November 5, 2026.

Georgia’s gas tax holiday applied to all fuels subject to Georgia motor fuel excise tax imposed under O.C.G.A. § 48-9-3, including but not limited to:

Aviation gasoline

Clear diesel

Compressed natural gas

Ethanol

Gasohol

Gasoline

Liquid propane gas

Liquified natural gas

The gas tax holiday did not apply to local sales or use taxes. See the Georgia Department of Revenue for more details.

Illinois

Public Act 104-0468 suspended the motor fuel tax rate increase that was scheduled to take effect on July 1, 2026. From July 1 through December 31, 2026, Illinois motor fuel tax rates will remain what they were January 1 to June 30, 2026.

Indiana

On April 8, 2026, Indiana Governor Mike Braun signed an executive order establishing a 30-day gas tax holiday. The order suspended the state’s 7% sales tax on gasoline from April 8 through May 8, 2026, at which point the governor reevaluated the continued need for the gas tax holiday “based on the circumstances in the Middle East.”

On May 6, 2026, the governor extended the energy emergency until June 7, 2026.

On June 3, 2026, Governor Braun renewed the proclamation of energy emergency, extending the suspension of gas use tax and gasoline excise tax through July 7, 2026.

He subsequently extended the gas tax holiday through August 6, 2026, then September 5, 2026, then October 5, 2026, then November 4, 2026.



The governor also suspended special fuel restrictions for dyed diesel. Effective September 30, 2026, farmers and timber harvesters can use dyed diesel in any vehicle used to haul farm and timber products on Indiana roads. This suspension will remain in effect “through the duration of the energy emergency.”

See the Indiana Department of Revenue’s guidance for the gas use tax holiday for specifics.

Kentucky

On May 5, 2026, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear signed an emergency regulation (Executive Order 2026-235) to freeze the gas tax ahead of an expected increase on July 1, 2026. The executive order also reduced the state gas tax and state tax on diesel fuel and other special fuels by 10 cents per gallon effective May 11, 2026.

On June 9, 2026, Governor Beshear extended the state of emergency declared under Executive Order 2026-235 through June 30, 2026, for local governments that requested an extension.

In counties that didn’t request such an extension, the 10-cent gas tax holiday ended effective June 11, 2026.

See the Kentucky Department of Revenue for current motor fuel tax rates.

North Carolina



During a special session on October 7, 2026, the North Carolina Legislature passed a bill that suspends the state’s 41-cent-per-gallon motor fuel tax through November 30, 2026. Governor Josh Stein signed the Relief at the Pump bill (House Bill 3) on 9, 2026.

The temporary zero rate applies to both gasoline and diesel. Additionally, qualifying users may purchase dyed diesel fuel for highway use tax-free.

The legislation requires fuel sellers to pass the tax savings on to consumers. However, retailers aren’t required to reduce the price of gas or diesel purchased prior to the motor fuel tax suspension taking effect.

North Carolina’s motor fuel tax revenue is expected to drop by $362.3 million due to the motor fuels tax holiday.

North Dakota

Governor Kelly Armstrong of North Dakota has issued an executive order that temporarily expands the allowable use of dyed diesel fuel, which ordinarily can’t be used in vehicles operating on highways.

From September 29 through November 30, 2026, dyed special fuel may be used in licensed motor vehicles for:

Agricultural purposes

Transportation of agricultural commodities, inputs, or products

Harvesting, marketing, processing, storing, or transporting agricultural products

Ohio

Ohio will provide a 90-day gas tax holiday under House Bill 519, which Governor Mike DeWine signed on October 1, 2026. The gas tax holiday commenced Sunday, October 4, 2026.

During the three-month gas tax holiday, the rate of motor fuel tax and fuel excise tax on gasoline and diesel will be $0.0001 (one hundredth of one cent) per gallon. That’s significantly lower than the normal rates of 38.5 cents per gallon for gasoline and 47 cents per gallon for diesel.

Tax rates for other motor fuels, including compressed natural gas, liquified natural gas, and propane, remain unchanged.

The bill prohibits a licensed retail dealer and licensed motor fuel dealer from selling any motor fuel during the temporary reduction period without passing the full benefit of the reduced tax rate onto the consumer or other purchaser.

See the Ohio Department of Taxation for more information.

Texas

On September 28, 2026, Texas Governor Greg Abbott declared a state of disaster that:

Lifted restrictions on the use of dyed diesel on Texas roads Raised the allowable weight for vehicles transporting agricultural, fuel, and timber products Suspended regulations regarding the use of low-emission diesel

His proclamation didn’t suspend or reduce fuel taxes.

Utah

Utah is reducing the state gas tax by 15% from July 1 through December 31, 2026. Signed into law on March 23, 2026, House Bill 575 applies a tax rate of $0.319 per gallon upon all motor fuel sold, used, or received for sale or use in the state.

Federal fuel tax relief

On October 5, 2026, President Donald J. Trump signed an executive order authorizing highway use of tax-free dyed diesel and deferring the federal diesel excise tax from October 5, 2026, through December 31, 2026.

Ordinarily, tax-free dyed diesel can only be used in off-road vehicles, such as construction equipment and farm vehicles. As Trump explains, the executive order allows “anyone to purchase tax-free red dye diesel for any reason.”

Congress is exploring fuel tax relief as well. Arizona Senator Mark Kelly and New Hampshire Representative Chris Pappas have introduced the Consumer Fuel Prices Relief Act, which would suspend federal aviation fuel tax, diesel tax, and gas tax through September 30, 2027.