The 5 wackiest sales tax stories of 2019 — Wacky Tax Wednesday

New York kept mum on the June 2018 Wayfair decision until January 2019, at which point it declared Wayfair enabled it to enforce remote sales tax collections “immediately.” As in, as of June 21, 2018.

That was hard, and it wasn’t helped by subsequent confusion over the state’s economic nexus threshold.

The January notice required remote sellers to register once their sales into the state exceeded $300,000 and 100 transactions in the preceding four sales tax quarters. Six months later, the New York State Assembly increased the sales threshold to $500,000. It took the New York Department of Taxation and Finance until October to note the change on its website.

Thus, for months, remote sellers seeking advice from the department learned they needed to register once their New York sales exceeded $300,000 and 100 transactions — when in fact they didn’t need to register until their sales exceeded $500,000 and 100 transactions.

The department also waited until the last minute to inform marketplace facilitators that they needed to collect and remit tax on behalf of third-party sellers. It dropped the news May 31, 2019; the requirement took effect June 1, 2019.

Unfortunately, such confusion wasn’t limited to New York. Read Do states like to watch remote sellers scramble? for more details.