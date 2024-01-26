5 ways to boost online retail operations in 2024

Trying out new ways of selling can help a business tap into new markets and improve its cash flow. We have broken down two of the most popular ways this can be achieved below:

Marketplaces

Third-party sellers, particularly online marketplaces, have been a revelation for both independent and corporate businesses. While the likes of global marketplace facilitators such as eBay, Etsy, and Amazon have enabled smaller merchants to sell their goods, larger companies have also utilised marketplaces to test the waters and try out new markets or products as they look to boost their revenue.

While marketplaces do have specific tax and compliance rules to keep in mind, it’s important to remember that being a marketplace seller usually means you don’t have to worry about remitting taxes.

The subscription model

The subscription model has become increasingly commonplace amongst many businesses that are looking to keep their customers coming back for more. While not necessarily a new concept, the modern subscription-based business model has been popularised by the likes of Netflix and Spotify and has allowed virtually every industry to try its hand at offering a unique subscription service.

There are several benefits of using a subscription model, but the primary benefit is a predictable and consistent revenue stream. Subscription-based models allow businesses to forecast their incoming revenue better and maintain a more consistent revenue stream than they would be able to do without a subscription.

However, the tax footprint for subscription-based businesses is larger than that of normal retail companies, and with added liabilities comes a greater risk of noncompliance.

If you’re looking to implement the subscription model, remember to do your research: will offering subscriptions open up tax liabilities in new areas? Will selling your goods as a subscription service instead of a product change their taxability? These are vital questions to you must answer before altering your business model.

Interested in learning more? Why not take a look at our recent subscription-based economy guide?

