5 ways to boost online retail operations in 2024

Whether due to the ongoing war in Ukraine (and its impact on neighbouring countries), regional politics or other global economic issues, supply chain disruption is still very much a concern to many retailers and other industries worldwide. According to research by KPMG, 71% of global companies highlight raw material costs as their number one supply chain threat for 2024.
In order to keep your business profitable in 2024, establishing a resilient supply chain is an absolute necessity. However, to do this, first, review your supply chain to see which areas need improvement. Specifically, we’ll look at shipping and warehousing next, as these two areas are the most common areas that most retailers need to improve.
Shipping
Having a great logistics setup means that you no longer need to worry about shipments and items not arriving to your customers.
However, very few retailers have the financial capability to create a logistics network that rivals that of Amazon. As a result, many businesses rely on third party carriers and their extensive network of delivery options in order to fulfil their orders.
In addition, retailers operating in Europe should also be aware of the EU Customs Union, which charges no customs duties on trade between member states. Because of the Customs Union, your business can save a significant amount of money if you import shipments into one country and then distribute them overland across the EU.
Incoterms should also be given due consideration as part of optimising your logistics. Deciding whether you’ll send packages as DDP(Delivered Duty Paid) or DAP (Delivered At Place) is very important, as DDP has a number of significant advantages.
Warehousing
Warehousing optimisation is also another way that retailers can save on their logistics costs. Bonded warehouses (also known as custom warehouses) allow you to delay the payment of import VAT and customs until the sale of your goods has been finalised, therefore saving you upfront costs associated with being charged as soon as the shipment arrives in the country.
In addition to bonded warehouses, you can also consider outsourcing storage to third parties to cut down operating costs further. Depending on the level of service you choose, outsourcing can also mean that your business doesn’t need to pack or send any goods to carriers, as a third party can do all this as well.