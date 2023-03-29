50 years on, VAT continues to create confusion for UK businesses

VAT is one of the top sources of government revenue and April 1 marks 50 years since its introduction in the UK by Chancellor of the Exchequer Anthony Barber, who dubbed it ‘a simple tax.’

However, for years, VAT has been at the heart of media fury, national debate, and business headaches. Some of the most famous blunders spurred on by the goods and services tax range from pasties to prawn crackers and debate whether tampons should be considered a luxury or necessary item.

Since 1973, both ministerial criticism and public uproar have surrounded these VAT points of contention, raising the question: is VAT really a simple tax? Post-Brexit, and with the ongoing digitisation of the tax administration system in the UK, the rules and regulations around how to effectively calculate and submit a VAT return have become layered with complexity, increasing the risk of non-compliance for businesses.