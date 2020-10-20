6 hidden costs of running an ecommerce site

Collecting, analyzing, and interpreting data allows you to understand your customers and business. This is an area you must not neglect.
Offering post-purchase surveys can be a great way to show customers you value their opinion. Without a feedback program, interactions with customers are necessarily limited. You'll likely only deal with customers personally when they return an item or complain.
It’s also important to pay attention to online reviews, as companies with consistently high reviews are better able to grow organically through referrals. More than ever, customers are taking to public forums to share their experiences and opinions. Replying to reviews allows you to communicate with customers and indicates superior customer service. It also shows you care and are willing to take constructive feedback to heart.
Source: BrightLocal
While some costs related to setting up an ecommerce site are obvious, hidden costs can add up. Knowing what to expect can help you create an ecommerce site that runs smoothly and brings in sales. And if you do these things well, you might just land your company in a coveted spot as one of the best online retailers.