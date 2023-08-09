A knotty local recreation tax — Wacky Tax Wednesday

Charlemont, Massachusetts, describes itself as “a hilltown community of about 1,300 residents … home to working farms and cottage industries as well as many recreational opportunities from whitewater rafting to downhill skiing.” It’s a telling description that helps explain a proposed tax on commercial recreation services in the town.

House Bill 2713 would authorize Charlemont to assess a 3% tax on the ticket price for guided or unguided commercial recreational activities originating or located in the town of Charlemont. Activities subject to the tax would include mountain biking, mountain coaster rides, river tubing, skiing, whitewater kayaking and rafting, and ziplining. The 3% tax would be in addition to any sales tax imposed on such transactions.

In and of itself, a tax on recreational activities isn’t particularly noteworthy. What stands out with this proposed tax is that it would be administered by the town of Charlemont, the way many lodging taxes are. “While this isn’t a tax on lodging,” observes Scott Peterson, VP of Government Relations at Avalara, “this is an example of the type of legislation that, if enacted, seriously increases complexity.”

Lodging and occupancy taxes are notoriously complex because they’re levied and administered by thousands of local governments. A lodging operator or online travel agency with properties in 500 jurisdictions could need to file returns and remit taxes to 500 different local tax authorities as well as with state departments of revenue. It’s enormously burdensome.

Yet that’s not the case in Massachusetts. The Massachusetts Department of Revenue handles nearly all taxes in the state, including local occupancy taxes. In fact, local governments in Massachusetts typically only administer local property taxes.

So, the proposed tax in Charlemont would be an outlier.