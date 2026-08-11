Agentic AI survey with Censuswide

Finance leaders are moving quickly to put AI agents to work. Pressure is rising, use cases are expanding, and adoption is picking up across core financial workflows.

Avalara’s new report, Agents of Change: How the Race to Deploy AI Agents is Outrunning Finance Governance, takes a closer look at that shift. Based on a Censuswide survey of more than 1,500 CFOs and senior finance leaders across the U.S., U.K., India, and Australia, the research shows a market leaning into agentic AI while still working through the rules, ownership, and proof points needed to use it with confidence.