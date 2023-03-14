April 2023 sales tax changes

All the signs of spring are here in the United States: Days are getting longer, tulips and daffodils are blooming, and tax rates are changing. Grab your umbrella, though — when it rains sales and use tax rates and legislative changes, it pours.
The following states are enacting rate changes on April 1, 2023:
Alabama (rate changes for a number of cities that took effect in February and March; watch this space for potential upcoming April changes)
Alaska (seasonal sales tax rate takes effect for the City of Ketchikan, the City of Seldovia, and both the City and Borough of Sitka)
Last year, Governor Kim Reynolds signed Senate File 2378 into law, a bill that changed Iowa’s beverage container deposit and redemption law. Beginning April 1, beer distributors can request reimbursements for containers.
Iowa EV license registration opens April 3
In 2019, House File 767 created a new excise tax on the sales of electricity dispensed into an electric vehicle (EV). If you plan on charging your car at an EV charging station or you’re the proud owner of an EV charging station, you’ll need an electric fuel user or dealer license. Registration for these licenses is available starting April 3.