April 2026 monthly roundup

Transform tax reporting (in a good way) with agentic AI. AI-powered reporting in Avalara AvaTax combines automation with contextual intelligence to proactively surface insights, streamline data analysis, and support real-time decision-making. The result is more informed, efficient tax management with less reliance on reactive reporting.

Pay just the right amount of tax. Avalara AvaTax for Accounts Payable strengthens use tax compliance through automation and internal controls. It automatically calculates the correct tax based on jurisdiction, taxability, and special rules, helping businesses avoid penalties and interest for underpayments, resolve overpayments, and reduce audit risk.

Simplify consumer use tax compliance in Coupa. The Avalara AvaTax for Accounts Payable connector for Coupa embeds tax earlier in the procure-to-pay process. This enables more accurate tax estimates at requisition and purchase order stages, with validation at invoicing. It improves visibility, reduces rework, and supports consistent, efficient consumer use tax compliance.

Catch use tax errors before they become unwieldy. Use tax is often overlooked because it’s self-assessed. It bedevils businesses in all industries but can be particularly complex for manufacturers. The purpose-built manufacturing solution in Avalara AvaTax for Accounts Payable identifies discrepancies early, improves visibility into tax processes, and supports more controlled, audit-ready compliance.

Go live more smoothly. Avalara Agentic Tax and Compliance™ for NetSuite, a NetSuite AI SuiteApp, helps finance and tax teams streamline configuration and onboarding. The result is greater clarity during implementation and faster time to value.

Streamline global e-invoicing with Stripe. Avalara integration with Stripe automates invoice generation, validation, and reporting within existing payment workflows. This reduces manual effort, supports compliance with evolving regulations, and helps businesses scale international operations with greater efficiency and confidence.

Recognize when QuickBooks needs backup. QuickBooks sales tax tools can work for simple scenarios, but growing businesses with more complex requirements often outgrow them. Adding automation allows businesses to handle multistate rules, changing rates, and product taxability with greater accuracy.

Manage Shopify multientity complexity with confidence. Routing transactions correctly for tax can be challenging for ecommerce businesses operating across multiple legal entities. Shopify Business Entities functionality helps manage these entities within a single environment, leading to more accurate compliance, reduced manual effort, and a smoother path to global growth.