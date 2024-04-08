Arizona restricts local TPT audits

Restricting a local jurisdiction’s ability to audit businesses is another restriction on home rule in Arizona.
With respect to sales tax, a “home-rule” state is a state where local taxing authorities (cities, counties, and/or special jurisdictions) have the ability to collect and administer local sales and use taxes.
State departments of revenue typically administer and collect state-level sales and use taxes in home-rule states, and they may administer and collect certain local, home-rule sales and use taxes as well. However, in home-rule states like Alabama, Alaska,* Colorado, and Louisiana numerous local governments administer and levy their own local sales and use taxes.
Home-rule jurisdictions may have different taxability rules than the state or other jurisdictions in the state. They may require businesses to register and file tax returns with the local taxing authority. In short, home rule amplifies the burden of sales tax compliance for businesses, especially businesses operating in more than one home-rule jurisdiction.
Arizona used to be one of the trickier home-rule states. In her 2013 State of the State Address, then Governor Jan Brewer called Arizona’s sales tax system “an accountant’s dream, but a business owner’s nightmare.” She said “compliance can be nearly impossible” for businesses serving customers in multiple cities, with multiple license requirements, multiple tax returns, multiple tax bases, and multiple audits. And she set about to simplify it.
Arizona House Bill 2111, signed into law in 2013, mandated the simplification of TPT, Arizona’s sales tax. Among other changes, it required the Arizona Department of Revenue to collect and administer all state and local TPT taxes — which the department has done since 2017. It also established a single-audit provision stipulating that audits be directed by state-trained staff and include any cities in which business is conducted.
The single-audit provision took effect January 1, 2015, but as Scott Peterson observed, the original agreement must not have been sufficient. The enactment of HB 2380 clearly gives the department the authority to reject local TPT audits, which should reduce the audit burden for taxpayers with more than one place of business in Arizona.
Learn more about sales tax audits, and what happens if you get audited.
*Alaska doesn’t have a statewide sales tax, so the Alaska Department of Revenue doesn’t administer any local sales taxes. However, the Alaska Remote Seller Sales Tax Commission administers remote sales taxes for participating jurisdictions in the Last Frontier. Learn more about online sales tax in Alaska.