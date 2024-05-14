Australia to remove nuisance tariffs, simplify international trade

The Australian Government has determined the tariffs on these products are a nuisance to Australian businesses. Remember the definition of “nuisance” from above? Simply put, these tariffs are “annoying, unpleasant, or obnoxious.”
Furthermore, “these tariffs do nothing to protect Australian businesses,” says the Australian Treasury, “because they apply to goods that often arrive under a concessional rate.”
Australia’s Tariff Concession System waives applicable duties for products not known to be produced by an Australian manufacturer. Currently, approximately 15,000 goods qualify for Tariff Concession Orders (TCO) and can therefore be imported into the country duty free.
Since tariffs would otherwise apply to these products, qualifying for and documenting TCO status becomes a compliance burden. Importers must apply for TCO status and meet all requirements. As the Australian Government observes, “Businesses spend time and money proving their imports are eligible for existing tariff preferences and concessions.”
And proving eligibility is essential. Per the Australian Border Force, “If you fail to meet all the requirements outlined in the form your application may be delayed or rejected.” Penalties may apply if goods do not precisely match the TCO description and/or its classification.
So, eliminating tariffs on products that qualify for a concession should simplify Australia’s trade system and remove compliance burdens for Australian firms.
It could also “ease the cost of living for Australian families” by more than $120 million, collectively, over the next four years, according to the Government, perhaps anticipating that businesses will lower the cost of affected products.
Feminine hygiene products to be duty free as well as exempt from GST
Removing the tariffs on menstrual and sanitary items will also align tariff policy settings with changes made to Australia’s Goods and Services Tax, or GST. Australia eliminated the GST on feminine hygiene products effective January 1, 2019. Making these products duty free could potentially put “downward pressure” on their prices, according to the Australian Treasury, making them more affordable. Time will tell.