Australia to remove nuisance tariffs, simplify international trade

Are there any tariffs that aren’t a nuisance?

Merriam-Webster defines “nuisance” as “one that is annoying, unpleasant, or obnoxious.” If that sounds like a tariff to you, you’re not alone. The Australian Government has identified approximately 500 nuisance tariffs and slated them for elimination effective July 1, 2024.

In Australia, the debate over tariffs has intensified in recent years, with the government facing pressure to reduce or eliminate them. The Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), which represents more than 70 national industry associations and businesses of all sizes from all sectors of the economy, has been urging the government to remove nuisance tariffs, calling them “a highly inefficient form of taxation and industry policy.”

The Australian Government takes a similar stance. It says abolishing these tariffs will “boost productivity, reduce compliance costs for businesses, and ease the cost of living for Australian families by over $120 million over the next four years.” (All monetary values in this blog post are in Australian dollars.)