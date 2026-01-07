Avalara introduced a new model for compliance automation: Agentic Tax and Compliance™, designed to automate complicated tasks through action-oriented AI agents. At the center of this system is Avi, our embedded compliance agent. Avi helps businesses determine tax, validate exemptions, calculate duties, and verify e-invoices, all from within the applications they already use.

Avi now powers context-aware automation across third-party platforms, including partner single-page applications. This allows users to complete compliance steps in real time, with less manual effort.

To simplify configuration, Avalara released Advanced Rules with AI Visualization, which uses a visual interface to help users create and manage complex tax rules with greater clarity.

When it comes to property tax, we expanded our managed services offering by combining intelligent automation with expert support. Customers can now automate filing, assessment reviews, and bill payment while gaining visibility into key deadlines and obligations.