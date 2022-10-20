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Oct 20, 2022

Avalara acquires four connectors to expand Oracle ERP growth

Morgan Coleman

In an effort to make integration of cloud-based tax technology even easier and more robust, Avalara acquired connector technology, hired a development team, and licensed other business assets from AppKnit, Inc. This acquisition furthers our ability to provide products and services specific to enterprise organizations and their partners, and extends our list of connectors that enable interaction between our tax compliance solutions and Oracle Fusion Cloud ERP, E-Business Suite, JD Edwards, and PeopleSoft.

 

"We’re excited to see the expansion of Avalara-owned connectors. Avalara’s innovative Oracle connector technology is intuitive and scalable, making Oracle and Avalara customers’ lives easier. This is the next evolution in our efforts to marry best-in-breed technology and Oracle expertise,” said Raghu Yelluru, former co-founder of AppKnit and current Senior Director of Enterprise Solutions at Avalara.

 

The benefits of having this type of integration available and in-house are extensive:

 

Simpler implementation. Customers can contract and work directly with Avalara or they have the flexibility to choose their preferred implementation partner. 

 

Extended features and functionality. Avalara’s connector for Oracle Fusion Cloud ERP is the most advanced Oracle connector on the market for supporting tax compliance automation. It offers best-in-breed customer experience capabilities (AI, automated testing) and an experienced Oracle development team that prioritizes innovation and customer experience for Oracle users.

 

Better technical support and fewer support issues. Customers have significantly fewer support issues when going live with Avalara’s built-in connector for Oracle Fusion Cloud ERP. 

 

Comprehensive testing. With over 130 automated tests (and counting) for new Oracle Fusion Cloud ERP releases, Avalara offers the most comprehensive testing tools to ensure tax compliance services get set up and done correctly.

What this integration means for digital transformation

Enterprise leaders around the world have been preparing their organizations for digital transformation for several years, shifting many of their platforms and channels to cloud-based systems. 

 

The evolution of indirect tax compliance is moving fast, as evidenced by the many changes to tax laws and regulations throughout the U.S. and beyond. Adopting digital platforms and systems is no longer something enterprise organizations can delay — it’s a critical task that can greatly impact its growth strategy and recovery. But just as important as the technology itself is how it’s implemented. That’s why systems integration, and the connectors that drive it, are critical to a business’s success. It’s one of the reasons why Avalara invests so heavily in developing and acquiring connectors to leading ERP, ecommerce, shopping cart, point-of-sale, and billing systems.

 

We’re excited to bring additional enterprise expertise and technology to Avalara. Learn more about our integration technology with Oracle here.

Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
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