Integrating Avalara APIs offers several clear advantages that reduce friction in compliance workflows, lower the risk of costly errors, and free up internal resources.

1. End-to-end automation

Avalara APIs enable you to collect digital W-9 forms, validate taxpayer identification numbers (TINs), verify addresses, prepare and file 1099 forms with federal and state tax agencies, and send recipient copies — all through a single integrated platform. The full filing life cycle can now be automated with minimal manual intervention.

2. Better data accuracy

Errors introduced during manual entry and spreadsheet uploads can create costly penalties and slow down filings. Avalara automation and validation capabilities help ensure data is correctly formatted, consistent, and aligned with IRS requirements, reducing the risk of mistakes that can lead to audits or rejections.

3. No FIRE account required

Filing information returns with the IRS typically requires businesses to register for a Filing Information Returns Electronically (FIRE) account. With Avalara, you don’t need to manage this additional step — the platform handles the filing process directly with the IRS and applicable state agencies on your behalf.

4. Efficiency at scale

Consolidating compliance tasks into a single API-driven workflow streamlines the entire process, saving hours across finance, legal, and operations teams. Avalara solutions scale with your business, whether you process a few dozen 1099s annually or tens of thousands monthly.

5. API-first flexibility

Avalara 1099 and W-9 APIs are designed to be flexible and developer-friendly. You can embed tax compliance capabilities into your ERP, accounting system, ecommerce system, or procurement workflows to build a custom compliance engine tailored to your business needs.