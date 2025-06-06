You’ll need some development support to implement the APIs, but Avalara documentation is built to make the process as clear and simple as possible. Our onboarding teams are also available to assist with setup.
Avalara 1099 and W-9 APIs are designed to integrate with ERP systems, accounting software, ecommerce platforms, procurement tools, and other systems where payee or vendor data lives. Common integrations include NetSuite, SAP, Oracle, and QuickBooks, as well as custom-built environments.
Yes. Avalara adheres to strict data protection protocols, including military grade encryption in transit and at rest, role-based access controls, and compliance with IRS data handling requirements. Your vendor and taxpayer data is safe within our systems.
Even if you only file once annually, the APIs can still help you reduce the time and risk associated with manual processes. Automation helps keep your data accurate year-round and ready for timely filing during tax season.
Avalara has long provided a stand-alone 1099/W-9 portal. The new APIs allow businesses to bring that same functionality into their own systems — delivering a seamless, always-on compliance experience without requiring users to sign in to a separate interface.