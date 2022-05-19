Avalara CRUSH Global: Experts peer into the future of commerce, tax compliance

In 2022, companies are dealing with supply chains still snarled by COVID-19 lockdowns, inflation that is a worldwide phenomenon, shortages of workers with specific skill sets — and rising customer expectations.

To overcome these challenges, businesses need to better manage data, stated members of CRUSH Global’s leadoff panel.

Analytics are key, said Dara Meath, the chief information officer for digital and ecommerce at Conair LLC, an Avalara customer.

Good data can tell business leaders “what has sold well, what’s happening now, how are the trends changing,” she said.

WooCommerce Chief Revenue Officer Craig Cohen agreed. Companies need to analyze their supplier bases, he said, with “technology to control and manage this … grabbing the data from all these different inputs.”

Companies also need to plan carefully before moving to take advantage of international opportunities, the panelists said.

“I come to (your) site, I need to have it in my language,” Cohen said. “I come to the site, I need to have it in my currency. I come to the site and I need to be able to see products that I can actually get in my country in a reasonable time.”

He continued: “There are a lot of different pieces that go into that, and then you tie in the back-end piece of that, with the payments and everything. How do I have regulatory compliance that goes with this to make sure that I’m eligible, I’m registered in that country, I actually have a business entity?”

Meath agreed: “There are a lot of operational and structural things you need to think about in this global business.”

Yet while technology gets a lot of focus, businesses can’t lose sight of the fact that they need people — particularly people with the skills to use the new technology to its fullest.

“Talent is definitely one of those things that’s been a challenge,” Meath added. “Not just to bring it in, but to retain it and keep it.”

Successful companies need “the right people who are good around digital,” Cohen said. “It’s all about the customer experience. If [shoppers] have a bad experience, the site is slow, you're out of stock, you take them someplace that glitches and then their credit card doesn’t work … you’re going to lose them and they’re not going to come back.”