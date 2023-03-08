How digital transformation affects finance teams

Furthermore, accounting teams are increasingly expected to provide real-time information and analytics that can help their companies grow. They need to look forward even as they compile retrospective data.

Armbruester agrees finance and accounting teams should be thinking about the insights technology is giving us in real time and also how to apply those insights effectively. “If you want to get the most insights out of the data, you can’t treat it as an afterthought. It really needs to be embedded in the fabric of financial technology and processes.” She notes that finance and accounting teams have never been under more scrutiny to “provide financial insights that guide and inform business decisions.”

Because simply having raw data isn’t enough. “People need great analytics,” says Farrell, “both descriptive and diagnostic (e.g., reporting and pivot tables) … but more importantly, prescriptive and predictive analytics.” Therefore, accounting and finance teams are increasingly responsible for identifying what’s likely to happen, as well as how to solve emerging issues.

Meath takes it a step further. “To predict and understand” is key, she says, but so is having the agility to adapt quickly in response to what you learn from the data.