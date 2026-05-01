Tax-exempt sales require significant documentation and records management, creating compliance challenges for many businesses.

Ecommerce businesses that sell in multiple states can find it particularly difficult to keep up with exemptions, due to varying rules across jurisdictions.

Disconnected systems and manual exemption management can turn tax-exempt sales into a drag on business.

The new Avalara Exemption Certificate Management enhancement in BigCommerce Merchant Dashboard gives BigCommerce merchants access to a powerful solution right in the platform they use every day.

Managing tax-exempt sales is one of the biggest compliance challenges for companies that rely heavily on ecommerce. That’s because taxing authorities won’t just take your word that a sale should be exempt — they require documentation, meaning you need to collect, validate, and maintain exemption certificates from the purchasers.

What’s the big deal about that? Here are a few reasons exemptions can be a big hassle:

Different states have different rules — not just for exempt sales, but also for the certificates themselves.

Auditors look closely at these sales, because they know the probability of finding errors is high.

An incorrect, missing, or expired certificate usually means you’re on the hook for fines and penalties, not the buyer.

Trying to manage it all manually requires collecting, validating, and applying certificates; keeping them filed and organized; and monitoring expiration dates. Even companies that use tax compliance tools often have to toggle between those tools and their ecommerce platform, reducing efficiency by adding time and friction.

For companies making online sales across jurisdictions, the impact can be severe: Not only does all of this slow down business, it increases risk.

It doesn’t matter whether you sell B2B or you’re a wholesaler or manufacturer; exemption challenges span industries and verticals. Those challenges only grow as your business scales — and your audit exposure does as well.

For instance, when you begin selling in new markets (or scaling in existing ones), how do you know if your exempt sales are included in economic nexus thresholds? How do you stay on top of regulations so you’ll know when a jurisdiction changes its rules around certificates?

If your systems are disconnected, or worse, you’re struggling to handle this on your own, exempt sales can be a drag on your business.

But there’s a better way: embedding compliance workflows within your ecommerce platform. And now it’s easy for BigCommerce merchants to do that, thanks to the new Avalara Exemption Certificate Management enhancement within BigCommerce Merchant Dashboard.