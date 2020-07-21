Avalara Introduces New Capabilities to Help Sellers Manage Cross-Border Tax Compliance

Cross-border ecommerce is growing rapidly as more consumers shop online, and more businesses take advantage of the speed and ease of selling their products online. According to IDC, by 2022, cross-border ecommerce is expected to account for more than 15% of the world’s online retail market. eMarketer estimates that the global online retail market will grow to $5.7 trillion by 2022. While demand for cross-border ecommerce has risen, so has the complexity surrounding country-level tax and customs regulations.

Online retailers must meet high customer expectations when it comes to the entire shopping experience — from browsing to delivery. Cross-border sellers must ensure that customs duties and import taxes are accurately calculated at the time of checkout to mitigate compliance risks and avoid negative customer experiences with surprise costs at the time of delivery. Unfortunately, for many businesses, the task of manually assigning tariff codes and calculating customs duties and taxes is resource intensive, costly, and subject to human error.