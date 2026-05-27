Inside Avalara MCP servers: A developer’s primer for agentic tax and compliance

Imagine you’re running a busy restaurant kitchen. You have several chefs, each with their own specialty — one’s a pastry expert, another masters the grill, a third owns the sauté station. You also have a full suite of equipment and systems: ovens, mixers, fridges, a delivery app, and a POS system out front taking orders.

Most kitchens run smoothly because everyone follows the same set of documented rules. Orders come in on a standard ticket. Containers are labeled the same way. Dishes are plated to a consistent spec. There’s a clear path for how an order travels from the POS to the kitchen pass.

But imagine if each chef performed their task in their own way: One reads tickets left to right, another right to left. One labels containers by color, another by number. Suddenly, nobody knows whose food is whose, orders get lost, and the whole kitchen falls apart.

That’s exactly what happens in software when models, APIs, and integration code don’t follow a common standard. The models are your chefs — highly capable, but each trained for different tasks. The APIs and tools are the kitchen equipment: ovens, mixers, grills, and ticket printers — all powerful on their own, but difficult to coordinate without shared processes. And the glue code is the kitchen’s operating system: the ticket format, the labeling conventions, the plating rules, and the handoff procedures that keep everything moving smoothly. Without that shared framework, you don’t have an efficient kitchen; you have a room full of talented chefs constantly miscommunicating, duplicating work, and slowing each other down.

Every team building with LLMs eventually hits the same wall: N models × M APIs of bespoke glue code. In layperson’s terms, that means as companies add more AI models and business systems, they often end up writing lots of one-off integration code just to make everything work together. Scalability and efficiency are lost.

The Model Context Protocol exists to collapse that matrix. It defines a common way for AI clients to discover tools, authenticate, and invoke capabilities exposed by a server — without the model needing to know the underlying API surface.

Avalara MCP servers apply that idea to tax and compliance: They connect AI applications with Avalara tax compliance systems in a standardized way.

The practical effect: Partners and developers can integrate AI-driven tax workflows, automate cross-border compliance, and tap into frequently updated Avalara tax content without reinventing an integration for each model or framework.