Avalara + Salesforce Storefront Next: Tax compliance built in from day one

The Storefront Next connector automates cartridge deployment, metadata provisioning, and service registration in Business Manager via a CI/CD pipeline. It also introduces native HS code mapping and cross-border landed cost calculation at checkout — steps that previously required custom development and manual XML imports in SFRA.
Initial setup typically takes under four hours. You install the connector from the App Catalog, enter your credentials in Merchant Tools, and toggle desired features. No custom code editing is required for standard deployment.
The Storefront Next connector is specifically designed for Salesforce Commerce APIs and composable headless architecture. Merchants on SFRA or SiteGenesis will continue using the dedicated SFRA cartridge version until they migrate to Storefront Next.
The connector package is free to install from the App Catalog. Tax calculation, address validation, and reconciliation draw against your existing Avalara AvaTax subscription. Cross-border duty and tariff calculations require an active Avalara Global Trade entitlement.
The connector transmits product HS codes from your catalog to Avalara at checkout to calculate duties, import taxes, and customs fees. If an item does not have an HS code assigned, the system utilizes product categorization to estimate applicable tariff rates.
The connector includes configurable timeout thresholds to prevent checkout friction. If an interruption occurs, it can utilize fallback tax rules or process a zero-tax authorization, marking the order as uncommitted so the reconciliation utility can sync the tax record once connection is restored.