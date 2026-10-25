Avalara + Salesforce Storefront Next: Tax compliance built in from day one

For years, enterprise B2C commerce teams were forced to make a difficult choice. On one hand, lightweight platforms offered rapid setup and agility but struggled under complex enterprise scale. On the other hand, robust enterprise commerce platforms delivered unmatched customization and power, but demanded months of custom development, intricate systems integration, and heavy manual configuration overhead.

Tax compliance was often one of the most frustrating parts of that tradeoff. For Salesforce B2C commerce teams, it meant managing cartridge load orders, editing XML metadata in Business Manager, and troubleshooting checkout errors before tax was even live.

Salesforce’s next-generation commerce platform, Storefront Next, has officially launched — featuring Avalara as its pre-integrated, default tax solution. By eliminating manual cartridge configuration and bringing automated compliance to modern headless storefronts, this partnership ensures B2C merchants can scale instantly without trading development speed for compliance security.