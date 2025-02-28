The global subscription economy continues to grow at an incredible pace — According to The Subscription Economy Index report the subscription economy has grown by a remarkable 435 percent over the last decade, and an IDC study predicts that subscriptions will represent a staggering 92% of total software revenue by 2027.

Regardless of what your business sells, however, if you utilize a subscription model, getting your payment process right is vital both for your customers and for you.

Zuora, a leading provider of strategies and solutions for subscription billing, recently hosted a panel on the importance of streamlining payments at its Subscribed Live London 2024 event. The conversation included leaders from Zuora, Avalara, and Melio — a joint customer of both companies — who discussed benefits such as lower costs, reduced friction, and enhanced customer relationships.

One key topic was how Avalara’s expanded partnership with Zuora, particularly the integration of Avalara E-Invoicing and Live Reporting into Zuora’s monetization platform, can help businesses manage compliance challenges. Below are a few insights from the discussion.